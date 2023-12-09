Lesco detects 311 power pilferers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has detected a total of 311 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 91st day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

A Lesco spokesman told media here Saturday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against 311 electricity thieves, out of which 165 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 15 accused have been arrested.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The Lesco chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the officers and employees who facilitate them are also

being brought to justice.

On the 91st consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected.

Among the seized connections were 11 commercial, 03 agricultural, one industrial and 296 domestic. All the power pilferers were charged with a total of 324,314 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 13.005 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged 11,240 detection units worth Rs 552,215 to an electricity pilferer in Mustafa Park area of Awan Town; 3,780 detection units of Rs 200,000 to another customer stealing electricity in Johar Town Lahore; 2,000 detection units amounting to Rs 150,000 bill to a power thief at Dogar Chowk, Yousaf Park area; and Rs 150,000 detection bill to a power thief in Hamza Town.

During the 91 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the detected pilferage on 34,075 power connections and submitted 33,688 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 32,500 FIRs have been registered, while 15,769 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The Lesco has so far charged a total of 56,446,324 detection units worth Rs 2,202,844,044 to all the power pilferers.