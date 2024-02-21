LESCO Detects 55,807 Power Pilferers In 162 Days
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 02:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 55,807 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 162nd day of grand anti-power theft campaign.
The LESCO spokesman told media here on Wednesday that the company submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 51,367 FIRs were registered in respective police stations, while 17,612 accused were arrested.The LESCO had so far charged a total of 75,043,637 detection units worth Rs 2,877,553,123 to all the power pilferers.
Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves were being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider was supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them were being brought to justice.
The spokesman added,the LESCO found 438 customers stealing electricity through various means and 146 cases were registered against the accused during the last 24 hours.On the 162nd consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign,he mentioned that large commercial consumers were found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.Among the seized connections 21 were commercial, 02 agricultural, 01 industrial and 414 domestic and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 333,789 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 11.548 million.
Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 550,000 detection bill to a pilferer in Sundar area, Rs 300,000 detection bills to another power pilferer in Manawan area, Rs 300,000 fine in the form of detection bills to a customer stealing electricity in Batapur; and Rs 300,000 detection bill to a power thieve in Chunian.
