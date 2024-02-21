Open Menu

LESCO Detects 55,807 Power Pilferers In 162 Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 02:10 PM

LESCO detects 55,807 power pilferers in 162 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 55,807 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 162nd day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here on Wednesday that the company submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 51,367 FIRs were registered in respective police stations, while 17,612 accused were arrested.The LESCO had so far charged a total of 75,043,637 detection units worth Rs 2,877,553,123 to all the power pilferers.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves were being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider was supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them were being brought to justice.

The spokesman added,the LESCO found 438 customers stealing electricity through various means and 146 cases were registered against the accused during the last 24 hours.On the 162nd consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign,he mentioned that large commercial consumers were found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.Among the seized connections 21 were commercial, 02 agricultural, 01 industrial and 414 domestic and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 333,789 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 11.548 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 550,000 detection bill to a pilferer in Sundar area, Rs 300,000 detection bills to another power pilferer in Manawan area, Rs 300,000 fine in the form of detection bills to a customer stealing electricity in Batapur; and Rs 300,000 detection bill to a power thieve in Chunian.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Kasur Okara Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib Chunian FIR Media All From Million LESCO

Recent Stories

PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian As ..

PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian Aslam Iqbal

6 minutes ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against P ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

40 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

55 minutes ago
 MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with ..

MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N

1 hour ago
 SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls nul ..

SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

6 hours ago
 US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefi ..

US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..

14 hours ago
 Senate body approves amendment bills

Senate body approves amendment bills

14 hours ago
 AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit t ..

AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley

15 hours ago
 Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

15 hours ago
 Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan