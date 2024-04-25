Open Menu

LESCO Detects 74,285 Power Pilferers In 219 Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 08:05 PM

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 74,285 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) in 219 day of grand anti-power theft campaign

A LESCO spokesman told the media here Thursday that the company had also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 70,981 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 30,007 accused have been arrested. LESCO has so far charged a total of 89,933,950 detection units worth Rs 3,354,539,838 to all the power pilferers.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

The spokesman added, the LESCO found 279 customers stealing electricity through various means and 111 cases have been registered against the accused, while five accused were arrested during the last 24 hours.

On the 219th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, he mentioned that large commercial consumers were found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections, he explained, 07 were commercial, 04 agricultural and 268 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 343,953 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 5.593 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he mentioned that LESCO charged Rs 212,500 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Batapur area; Rs 180,000 detection bill to a power pilferer in Race Course area; Rs 162,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Shahdara Town, and Rs 152,000 to another power pilferer also in Shahdara Town.

