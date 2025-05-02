LGF, Punjab govt host workshop to advance climate change awareness, media engagement

Life for Guardian Foundation (LGF), in collaboration with the Government of Punjab, on Friday organized a one-day training workshop and stakeholder consultation meeting under its ongoing Climate Change Adaptation (CCA) initiative

Mehnaz Javed, Executive Director of LGF, highlighted the objectives of the workshop, stating that it aimed to raise public awareness about the impacts of climate change, strengthen media capacities, and promote inter-institutional cooperation.

Dr. Waheed Yousaf, Advisor for Advocacy, Climate Change, and education, discussed the educational dimensions of climate change in detail. He emphasized that Pakistan is among the ten most climate-affected countries globally. In partnership with LGF, various advocacy sessions are being conducted in Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah, and Muzaffargarh to educate the general public about climate change.

Kanwal Liaqat Advocate, Member of the Punjab Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary for Environment, expressed her views by stating that protecting the planet is not only a scientific or environmental issue but also a moral and human responsibility.

She stressed the need for collaborative efforts not just in legislation but also in raising public awareness. She also lauded LGF’s efforts in this regard.

Former provincial minister Ejaz Alam Augustine remarked in his address that journalists are not mere observers but storytellers. Their reporting can influence behavior, shape policy, and inspire action.

The training workshop was attended by more than 25 journalists from print, electronic, and digital media, who engaged in practical exercises on environmental journalism, highlighting community-based stories and the effective use of social media.

Participants agreed to promote joint awareness campaigns, policy advocacy, and the inclusion of women, youth, and minorities at the local level.