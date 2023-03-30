UrduPoint.com

LHC Annuls Sedition Law Under Section 124-A

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 30, 2023 | 01:00 PM

LHC annuls sedition law under Section 124-A  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2023) Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday declared Section 124-A of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on sedition as null and void.

The ruling was made in response to a set of petitions filed by citizens who argued that the sedition law was being used by the government against its political opponents.

The petitions, which included one filed by Selman Abuzar Niazi and others, challenged the use of sedition provisions to register cases against individuals who spoke out against the government. The petitioners argued that the sedition law, which dates back to British colonial rule in 1860, was being used for political purposes and was therefore unconstitutional.

Under Section 124-A of the PPC, anyone who uses spoken or written words, signs, visible representations, or other means to bring hatred or contempt towards the Federal or provincial government established by law may be punished with imprisonment for life or imprisonment of up to three years, as well as a fine.

The petitioners argued that this law violated the constitutional right to freedom of expression, and that it was being used to silence political dissent. They also argued that the law was outdated and had no place in a modern, democratic society.

The court agreed with the petitioners and declared Section 124-A of the PPC null and void. The ruling was seen as a victory for freedom of expression in Pakistan and a blow to those who seek to use the law to silence dissent.

