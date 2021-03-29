UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC Extends Interim Bail Of Capt (retd) Safdar In Assets Case

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

LHC extends interim bail of Capt (retd) Safdar in assets case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday extended interim pre-arrest bail of Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, till April 15, in an assets beyond means inquiry.

The court extended the bail after a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor sought time for filing reply to the petition.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural heard the pre-arrest bail petition, filed by Capt Safdar.

The accused, along with his counsel, remained present during the proceedings. Through his petition, he had submitted that he had received a call-up notice from the NAB Lahore asking him to appear before its combined investigation team (CIT) to explain his assets.

He submitted that an inquiry into his assets was also pending at NAB Peshawar whereas he had also filed a pre-arrest bail plea at Peshawar High Court in connection with the inquiry.

He submitted that an inquiry on a single matter could not be launched in two provinces and the call-up notice, issued by the Bureau, showed mala fide.

He submitted that there was a possibility that NAB could arrest him; therefore, a pre-arrest bail be granted to him.

NAB Lahore had summoned Capt Safdar for March 10 with a direction to present the record of all properties in his name and his family members.

Related Topics

Lahore Nawaz Sharif Peshawar Prime Minister Lahore High Court Peshawar High Court National Accountability Bureau Muhammad Safdar Awan March April Family All From Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Bararah Mosque

16 minutes ago

Oman reports 796 new COVID-19 cases

46 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber discusses investment opportunities w ..

46 minutes ago

Weak economy will lead to national security erosio ..

49 minutes ago

LHC issues notice to NAB on Shehbaz Sharif’s ple ..

57 minutes ago

National Rehabilitation Centre adds new scientific ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.