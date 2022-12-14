Libyan investors urged to explore vast investment opportunities in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday called upon Libyan investors to explore the vast investment opportunities existing in various sectors of economy in Pakistan.

Talking to a Libyan delegation headed by Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Fawzi Al Nuwari, at Parliament House, Sanjrani said bilateral cooperation in various fields such as economic, trade, education and defense can be further strengthened by enhancing mutual cooperation.

He said that the promotion of economic and parliamentary relations between the two countries would also bring significant progress in regional development.

Chairman said that the exchange of high-level delegations would expand the scope of cooperation between the two countries and hoped that the visit would prove to be an important precursor in promoting people to people relations.

He said Pakistani nation was looking forward for the visit of the President of Libya to Pakistan. Brotherly relations between Pakistan and Libya were based on mutual values ??and common economic interests.

He said that the agreement between Pakistan and Libya on visa-free travel on official and diplomatic passports should be implemented to enable the people of both countries to take benefit from it.

Mohammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that there was no shortage of manpower in Pakistan and Libya should take advantage of it. Institutional support between Libya and Pakistan would prove to be helpful in strengthening relations. He said the two countries were keen to further promote relations at the parliamentary level.

Sanjrani said that Pakistan was trying to strengthen the promotion of communication with African countries.

Pakistan pursuing "Look Africa" ??policy to further strengthening bilateral relations with African countries.

Deputy Speaker Fawzi Al Nuwari said that Libya would utilize the investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Nuwari said that he was very happy and proud to be in Pakistan. Libyan people like Pakistan very much.

Deputy Speaker Fawzi Al Nuwari also invited Senate Chairman to visit Libya, saying that both the countries were rich in natural resources and each other's needs can be met by better utilization of those natural resources.

Earlier, the Senate Chairman along with senior officials, welcomed the delegation of Libya.

Later, the Libyan parliamentary delegation also keenly watched the proceedings of the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce held at the Parliament House. Chairman Committee Senator Zeeshan Khanzada while welcoming the delegation said that the relations between Pakistan and Libya were historic.

The Libyan parliamentary delegation met with Senate Secretary Muhammad Qasim Samad Khan and discussed issues regarding further development of parliamentary relations. The delegation also recorded their comments in the guest book and visited the Senate Museum.

Meanwhile, the 12-member Libyan parliamentary delegation also visited Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS).

The delegation was briefed about the aims and objectives of the PIPS and the services being provided by the institution to parliamentarians and government officials.

Nuwari said PIPS is an important organization. Libya will take benefit of the services of PIPS.