Margalla Trail Patrol Launched To Ensure Hikers' Safety
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2024 | 07:57 PM
In a bid to ensure the safety of hikers, especially foreigners, in Margalla Hills, the government has launched the Margalla Trail Patrol
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) In a bid to ensure the safety of hikers, especially foreigners, in Margalla Hills, the government has launched the Margalla Trail Patrol.
In a post on X, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi made the announcement, saying that Margalla Trail Patrol will comprise trail bikes, horse patrols, and foot patrols, providing a comprehensive security cover for hikers, ptv news reported.
The move comes after the Wildlife Department confirmed the presence of five leopards in the area, leading to the closure of hiking trail 3.
The Interior Minister stated that the launch of the patrol is especially aimed at ensuring the safety of foreigners who frequent the trails.
"We want to promote tourism in the region and ensure that visitors have a safe and enjoyable experience," he said.
The civil administration has warned hikers to be cautious and avoid traveling alone in the area.
The launch of the Margalla Trail Patrol is part of the government's efforts to promote tourism and ensure public safety in the region.
Recent Stories
Russia targets Ukraine railways as Western aid due to arrive
Football: French Ligue 1 table
Miner Anglo American rejects BHP's near $39-billion takeover bid
115 held for selling roti at higher rate
New Zealand cricket CEO visits PSCA, expresses satisfaction over security arrang ..
NAB Lahore holds open court, promises compensations for victims
2 injured over money dispute
At least 10 people killed in Brazil fire: officials
'Transforming Punjab Agriculture' plan to help develop farm sector on modern lin ..
Chairman PRCS engages in humanitarian collaboration with ambassador of Morocco
US stocks rebound on tech earnings, London hits new record
Junta-led Burkina Faso suspends BBC, Voice of America for two weeks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
115 held for selling roti at higher rate29 minutes ago
-
NAB Lahore holds open court, promises compensations for victims29 minutes ago
-
2 injured over money dispute29 minutes ago
-
Chairman PRCS engages in humanitarian collaboration with ambassador of Morocco26 minutes ago
-
ECP’s code of conduct to be ensured during Tehsil Mayor by-elections: DPO Dera26 minutes ago
-
CDA organizes E-Katchari to facilitate residents26 minutes ago
-
ICT admin conducts operation against encroachments, illegal activities24 minutes ago
-
DPO Lower Kohistan conducts security inspection amid national security concerns24 minutes ago
-
Rauf Khan promoted from B-19 to B-20 grade in Agriculture Research Dept24 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power suspension programme30 minutes ago
-
Books of GHB nominated for annual literary award24 minutes ago
-
Bilawal wants students to have access to all facilities: Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah24 minutes ago