DPO Lower Kohistan Conducts Security Inspection Amid National Security Concerns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2024 | 07:57 PM

In response to the current national security situation, the newly appointed District Police Officer (DPO) Kohistan Lower Dr Muhammad Omar Muhammad Friday conducted a security-related inspection along with Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Circle Pattan

The inspection covered key police installations including the Police Patrolling Post Kiyal, Police Post Kairo, and Police Check Post Mutha Bandha.

During the inspection, strict instructions were issued to on-duty police personnel, particularly focusing on security measures concerning foreigners and Chinese nationals. Police officers and checkpoint personnel were directed to remain vigilant, especially along the Karakoram Highway, and to ensure the thorough inspection of vehicles passing through their checkpoints.

DPO Kohistan Lower, accompanied by SDPO Circle Pattan, inspected the registration process for foreigners, assessed the infrastructure of all checkpoints, evaluated perimeter security measures, and reviewed the functionality of CCTV cameras.

Addressing the officers and personnel, DPO emphasized the importance of not unnecessarily stopping vehicles travelling on the Karakoram Highway (KKH). He reiterated the Primary duty of law enforcement to protect the lives and property of the public, urging concrete actions to fulfil this responsibility.

Additionally, he stressed the importance of providing proper facilities to travellers and resolving public issues promptly and prioritizing citizen rights.

