Life, Teachings Of Holy Prophet (PBUH) Beacon Of Light For Humanity: Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is a beacon of light for the entire humanity.

In his message on the occasion of the 12th Rabi-ul-Awal, he said today the purpose to transform Pakistan on the pattern of the state of Madina was an effort to implement the teachings of the Holy Prophet ( PBUH).

"We are trying to mold our homeland into a welfare state by taking guidance from the concept of the state of Madina",Chaudhry Fawad said.

The minister said now the destination was not far away, very soon its positive effects would be evident.

"We have to work for the promotion of peace and brotherhood in the society and welfare of humanity under the teachings of the Holy Prophet ( PBUH).

The life of the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is an excellent example not only for the Muslims for all humanity to build the character and correcting morals and deeds, he remarked.

The minister said following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), the nation will have to change its thoughts and attitude keeping in view the national, religious and collective interests.

In the contemporary times, there was a need that Muslims should prove their love for Hazrat Muhammad ( PBUH) to the world through character, speech and practice.

He prayed that the blessed month should be a source of mercy and forgiveness for the Pakistani nation and grant it the strength to follow the example of the benefactor of the humanity, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Allah Almighty may guide homeland on the path of true progress and prosperity.

