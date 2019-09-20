UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Light & Sound Show At Mausoleum Of Quaid On Every Weekend From March 23rd, 2020

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 10:58 PM

Light & Sound Show at Mausoleum of Quaid on every weekend from March 23rd, 2020

The Quaid-i-Azam Mazar Management Board (QMMB) in its 85th meeting held on Friday under the chairmanship of Safqat Mehmood Minister for National History & Literary Heritage Division and Chairman QMMB decided to organize Light & Sound Show at Mausoleum on every weekend after the closure of Mazar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :The Quaid-i-Azam Mazar Management board (QMMB) in its 85th meeting held on Friday under the chairmanship of Safqat Mehmood Minister for National History & Literary Heritage Division and Chairman QMMB decided to organize Light & Sound Show at Mausoleum on every weekend after the closure of Mazar.

The meeting also decided to hold an inaugural show on March 23, 2020, said a statement.

The meeting which held at the Office of the Resident Engineer, QMMB also approved revamping/uplifting of Aiwan-e-Nawadrat-e-Quaid-i-Azam (ANQA) and Audio Visual (A.V) Room.

The Board approved the final budget for the financial year 2019-2020 in respect of Quaid-i-Azam Mazar Management Board amounting to Rs. 167.892 Million.

The efforts of QMMB in planting 3000 trees in Bagh-e-Quaid-i-Azam and its peripheral area under Prime Minister's Program of Ten billion Trees Tsunami Project were also appreciated during the meeting.

The Board during the meeting constituted three committees to review various matters pertaining to QMMB. The committees include Architectural Committee, Light & Sound Show Organizing Committee, Committee to coordinate with various security agencies involved in the security of Quaid's Mausoleum.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Secretary, NationalHistory & Literary Heritage Division and QMMB members Ghufran Memon A.G. Sindh, representative of Auditor General of Pakistan, Uzma Ismail, Additional Secretary S&GAD, representative of Chief Secretary Sindh, Professor Fauzia Qureshi (Architect), Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi Vice Chancellor NED University, Asad I.A. Khan (Architect), Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, Komal Parvez (Landscaped Architect), Saleem Vahidy, Fahim Iqbal Siddiqui and Engr. Muhammad Arif Resident Engineer QMMB.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Tsunami Prime Minister Budget March 2020 Billion Million

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

16 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

31 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

31 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

31 minutes ago

EMAC, DMCA &amp; BIMCO to participate in second Du ..

46 minutes ago

82.4pc surge in Abu Dhabi Ports’ container volum ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.