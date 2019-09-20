Light & Sound Show at Mausoleum of Quaid on every weekend from March 23rd, 2020

The Quaid-i-Azam Mazar Management Board (QMMB) in its 85th meeting held on Friday under the chairmanship of Safqat Mehmood Minister for National History & Literary Heritage Division and Chairman QMMB decided to organize Light & Sound Show at Mausoleum on every weekend after the closure of Mazar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :The Quaid-i-Azam Mazar Management board (QMMB) in its 85th meeting held on Friday under the chairmanship of Safqat Mehmood Minister for National History & Literary Heritage Division and Chairman QMMB decided to organize Light & Sound Show at Mausoleum on every weekend after the closure of Mazar.

The meeting also decided to hold an inaugural show on March 23, 2020, said a statement.

The meeting which held at the Office of the Resident Engineer, QMMB also approved revamping/uplifting of Aiwan-e-Nawadrat-e-Quaid-i-Azam (ANQA) and Audio Visual (A.V) Room.

The Board approved the final budget for the financial year 2019-2020 in respect of Quaid-i-Azam Mazar Management Board amounting to Rs. 167.892 Million.

The efforts of QMMB in planting 3000 trees in Bagh-e-Quaid-i-Azam and its peripheral area under Prime Minister's Program of Ten billion Trees Tsunami Project were also appreciated during the meeting.

The Board during the meeting constituted three committees to review various matters pertaining to QMMB. The committees include Architectural Committee, Light & Sound Show Organizing Committee, Committee to coordinate with various security agencies involved in the security of Quaid's Mausoleum.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Secretary, NationalHistory & Literary Heritage Division and QMMB members Ghufran Memon A.G. Sindh, representative of Auditor General of Pakistan, Uzma Ismail, Additional Secretary S&GAD, representative of Chief Secretary Sindh, Professor Fauzia Qureshi (Architect), Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi Vice Chancellor NED University, Asad I.A. Khan (Architect), Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, Komal Parvez (Landscaped Architect), Saleem Vahidy, Fahim Iqbal Siddiqui and Engr. Muhammad Arif Resident Engineer QMMB.