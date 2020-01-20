UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Literary Luminary 'Jamiluddin Aali' Remembered On His Birth Anniversary

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 48 seconds ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 03:52 PM

literary luminary 'Jamiluddin Aali' remembered on his birth anniversary

Renowned poet, lyricist, scholar columnist, creator of several popular national songs including "Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan" and scholar Nawabzada Mirza Jamiluddin Ahmed Khan commonly known as Jamiluddin Aali was remembered on his 95h birth anniversary Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Renowned poet, lyricist, scholar columnist, creator of several popular national songs including "Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan" and scholar Nawabzada Mirza Jamiluddin Ahmed Khan commonly known as Jamiluddin Aali was remembered on his 95h birth anniversary Monday.

He was born to a literary family in Delhi, India on 20 January 1925. His father Sir Ameer-ud-Din Ahmed Khan was also a poet while his mother Syeda Jamila Begum belonged to the family of renowned urdu Sufi poet Khawaja Mir Dard.

Aali started composing poetry at an early age and wrote many books as well as songs. He wrote the song "Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan" during 1965 Indo-Pak war which became highly popular.

Jamiluddin Aaali was married in 1944 to Tayyba Bano. He had three sons and two daughters.

Aali was suffering from diabetes and respiratory illness and was admitted in a hospital in Karachi and he died of heart attack on 23 November 2015 in Karachi, private news channel reported.

His contribution towards promotion of Urdu and establishment of Urdu University in the country, a dream and mission of Baba e Urdu (Maulana Abdul Haq), is also duly acknowledged by many.

One of the longest poems in the Urdu literature, "Insaan," comprising 4000 verses also goes to Aali's credit and this is besides several poems and ghazals contributed by him to the Urdu poetry.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Attack Delhi Jamiluddin Aali Married Died January November 2015 Federal Urdu University Family From

Recent Stories

Al Ain Zoo leads efforts to develop Dama gazelle c ..

8 minutes ago

S. Korea, UAE to celebrate 40th year of relationsh ..

2 minutes ago

Malaysia to send 110 more containers of plastic wa ..

47 seconds ago

Next Conference on Libya Scheduled for Early Febru ..

51 seconds ago

Russia's Northern Fleet Says Gremyashchiy-Class Co ..

15 minutes ago

Tehran Excludes Possibility of Referring Nuclear D ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.