Livestock, fisheries have potential to attract investors: Minister

Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi on Thursday said livestock, fisheries and poultry have a great potential to attract investors

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi on Thursday said livestock, fisheries and poultry have a great potential to attract investors.

Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, he said there was a need to give access to people to the latest information about the value and utility of the livestock sector.

It is the responsibility of the officers of the department to educate the public and especially farmers with regard to the latest technology used in the world for the betterment of animals include timely vaccination of animals, he said.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Livestock and Fisheries Ijaz Mahesar, Director General Fisheries, Director General Livestock, Director Animal Husbandry and other officers.

The minister applauded the performance of the officers of the department on the successful holding of the two-day Sindh Livestock Expo 2020 by the department, while he urged to hold it more widely and effectively next year.

He said farmers' skills development needs to be worked throughout the year so that farmers can better grow their animals.

In this regard, all district officers must contact farmers on daily basis so that their problems can be addressed promptly and timely, he added.

Abdul Bari Pitafi said there was a need to make the ongoing programs under the department more effective for the welfare of the people of the country and especially the Sindh.

In this regard, livestock and fisheries officers should sent their recommendations to the ministry through secretary livestock so that the policies of the department can be made more effective based on the recommendations.

On the occasion, the provincial minister appreciated the services of retired Director General Livestock Abdul Qadir Junejo.