Local government department cancels TMA shops allotment on irregularities

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Local Government and Rural Development Department KPK taking notice of irregularities canceled the allotment of the shops at the General Bus Stand and others.

According to sources, the local government also took the notice of irregularities in the Shimla Hill Park contract and shops located at the former Empire Cinema and ordered an inquiry. Local government also formed a lease policy for Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) owned property and buildings, which would be presented in the provincial cabinet for approval.

Following the new policy, the rents of the buildings and shops would be revised according to the market rates and preference would be given to the old leaseholders, if old leaseholders were not interested in the extension of the lease then open bidding would be held. The local government department took the notice of irregularities in the public complaints and after the cancellation of the lease started an investigation.