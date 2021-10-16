Local leader of PTI injured in IED blast

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 01:52 PM

Local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dir Maidan, Ali Akbar sustained injuries in Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast here on Saturday

Local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dir Maidan, Ali Akbar sustained injuries in Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast here on Saturday.

According to police, Ali Akbar was traveling in his car that was hit by IED in Kalal Dheri area in the jurisdiction of Lal Qilal police station.

He was rushed to nearby hospital. The police registered the case and started investigation.

