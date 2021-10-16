Local leader of PTI injured in IED blast

Local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dir Maidan, Ali Akbar sustained injuries in Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dir Maidan, Ali Akbar sustained injuries in Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast here on Saturday.

According to police, Ali Akbar was traveling in his car that was hit by IED in Kalal Dheri area in the jurisdiction of Lal Qilal police station.

He was rushed to nearby hospital. The police registered the case and started investigation.