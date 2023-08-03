Open Menu

Lodhran- DPO Takes Notice Of Escaping Three Accused From Lock-up

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2023 | 01:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Lodhran took notice of escaping three accused from the lock-up of the city police station.

Hassam Bin Iqbal reached out to the police station to review the situation soon after a report of the incident came to his notice.

On the occasion, the DPO was informed the police teams were dispatched to re-arrest the criminals including Rashid, Hassan and Shaan who were on physical remand.

All of the three accused fled the police station by cutting barriers of lock-up in the darkness of night, it was said.

According to a police spokesman, strict action was being taken against the security persons found committing negligence in their duty.

