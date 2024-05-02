Open Menu

US Trade Gap Wider Than Anticipated In March

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2024 | 08:05 PM

US trade gap wider than anticipated in March

The US trade deficit was wider than analysts anticipated in March -- hovering close to the biggest in nearly a year -- with exports and imports both declining, according to government data published Thursday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The US trade deficit was wider than analysts anticipated in March -- hovering close to the biggest in nearly a year -- with exports and imports both declining, according to government data published Thursday.

The trade gap came in at $69.4 billion, narrowing slightly from February's $69.5 billion figure -- which had been revised larger, said the Commerce Department.

Analysts had expected a figure of $69.0 billion, according to Briefing.com.

While consumption has helped to support US trade, economists see trade flows easing ahead with cooler global demand and growth.

Elevated interest rates in the United States could also weigh on demand in the country.

On Wednesday, the US central bank held rates at a 23-year high to stamp out stubborn inflation.

But for now, the "widening of the deficit in the first few months of the year is pointing to ongoing resilient domestic demand" alongside a backdrop of weaker global demand, said economist Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics.

She noted a "jump in imports" in the first quarter.

For March, exports and imports were both lower.

Exports fell by $5.3 billion to $257.6 billion, and imports receded $5.4 billion to $327.0 billion.

In particular, goods exports dropped by $5.1 billion with a decline seen in capital goods like civilian aircraft, as well as industrial supplies and materials.

Meanwhile, imports of goods declined on the back of lower shipments for passenger cars and other consumer goods, data showed.

The slightly smaller deficit between February and March, however, came as an uptick in the services surplus outweighed a larger goods deficit, said the Commerce Department.

The goods deficit with China was up $2.2 billion to $24.1 billion in March.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports China Bank United States February March Commerce From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Zardari steps down as chairman of PPPP

Zardari steps down as chairman of PPPP

12 minutes ago
 WWF-Pakistan rolls out regenerative agriculture pr ..

WWF-Pakistan rolls out regenerative agriculture practices initiative

2 minutes ago
 Sukkur IBA, District Council join hands for CSS pr ..

Sukkur IBA, District Council join hands for CSS preparatory classes

2 minutes ago
 MQM-P delegation meets Interior Minister Mohsin Na ..

MQM-P delegation meets Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi

23 minutes ago
 PCB proposes India in Lahore for 2025 champions tr ..

PCB proposes India in Lahore for 2025 champions trophy

27 minutes ago
 US trade gap wider than anticipated in March

US trade gap wider than anticipated in March

2 minutes ago
Mongolian envoy for joint efforts to improve trade ..

Mongolian envoy for joint efforts to improve trade ties

2 minutes ago
 Minister assures addressing local government's dem ..

Minister assures addressing local government's demands

57 minutes ago
 Health department confirms 2 deaths due to measles

Health department confirms 2 deaths due to measles

57 minutes ago
 Bilawal extends solidarity to journalists, media p ..

Bilawal extends solidarity to journalists, media professionals on World Press Fr ..

56 minutes ago
 Civil Defence holds 2-day training session

Civil Defence holds 2-day training session

56 minutes ago
 Two killed in separate road mishaps

Two killed in separate road mishaps

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Business