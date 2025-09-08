Open Menu

PFF Names Team For AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Muhammad Rameez Published September 08, 2025 | 09:51 PM

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has named the squad for the upcoming AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, set to be held in Dammam, Saudi Arabia later this month

For the first time in history, Pakistan prepares to make its international debut in futsal at a major competition.

The squad includes Goalkeepers: Muhammad Zaid, Muhammad Tahir; Anchor (Defenders): Muhammad Humza Khan, Hamza Nusrat, Zohair Altaf, Asif Ahmad; Right Wing: Hassaan Zafar, Abdul Hannan, Yousaf Ahmad, Shams Taj.

Left Wing: Moeez Sajjad, Muhammad Bin Masud, Ariz Mahmood; Pivot (Strikers): Muhammad Adan, Muhammad Ali Riaz Khan, Zaid Ullah Khan.

The national futsal team has already commenced its training camp at the Liaquat Gymnasium, Jinnah sports Complex in Islamabad under the leadership of Head Coach Sakhawat Ali.

Pakistan has been placed in Group D alongside Iraq, Chinese Taipei and host nation Saudi Arabia. The national team will open its campaign against Iraq on September 20, face Saudi Arabia on September 22, and wrap up the group stage with a match against Chinese Taipei on September 24. All group matches will be played in Dammam.

