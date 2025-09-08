PFF Names Team For AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers
Muhammad Rameez Published September 08, 2025 | 09:51 PM
The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has named the squad for the upcoming AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, set to be held in Dammam, Saudi Arabia later this month
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has named the squad for the upcoming AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, set to be held in Dammam, Saudi Arabia later this month.
For the first time in history, Pakistan prepares to make its international debut in futsal at a major competition.
The squad includes Goalkeepers: Muhammad Zaid, Muhammad Tahir; Anchor (Defenders): Muhammad Humza Khan, Hamza Nusrat, Zohair Altaf, Asif Ahmad; Right Wing: Hassaan Zafar, Abdul Hannan, Yousaf Ahmad, Shams Taj.
Left Wing: Moeez Sajjad, Muhammad Bin Masud, Ariz Mahmood; Pivot (Strikers): Muhammad Adan, Muhammad Ali Riaz Khan, Zaid Ullah Khan.
The national futsal team has already commenced its training camp at the Liaquat Gymnasium, Jinnah sports Complex in Islamabad under the leadership of Head Coach Sakhawat Ali.
Pakistan has been placed in Group D alongside Iraq, Chinese Taipei and host nation Saudi Arabia. The national team will open its campaign against Iraq on September 20, face Saudi Arabia on September 22, and wrap up the group stage with a match against Chinese Taipei on September 24. All group matches will be played in Dammam.
Recent Stories
Belief in finality of Prophethood stands as foundation of Islam: Azad Jammu Kash ..
AAC embarks on comprehensive inspection in Kohat
CM Punjab thanks Saudi leadership for relief aid to flood victims
Female skeleton mystery solved, two real sons found behind murder
Sherry demands stern action against profiteers exploiting flood crisis
Heavy rain lashes Lahore
PFF names team for AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers
KP Chief Secretary orders action on encroachments, hoarding
Punjab is currently facing severe weather challenges: Azma Bokhari
Theatre and music classes in NAPA to commence from15th
Ducky Bhai sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand in gambling apps case
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues 16,524 single-phase meters for ..
More Stories From Sports
-
PFF names team for AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers3 minutes ago
-
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India cricket players avoid talking during net practice4 hours ago
-
Rejoiced Pakistan set for Asia Cup challenge3 hours ago
-
Muneeba Ali named in nominees for ICC Women’s Player of the Month4 hours ago
-
Pakistan to host Sri Lanka for three ODIs in Rawalpindi3 hours ago
-
Pak players shine in Gateway Int'l Tournament3 hours ago
-
Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood victims8 hours ago
-
Police bust two gangs, recover Rs14.67m worth of valuables.1 day ago
-
Kabaddi player dies of heart attack during match1 day ago
-
Pakistan suffers defeat against Cambodia in AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers2 days ago
-
Pakistan to host South Africa for ICC World Test Championship 2025-272 days ago
-
Butt Eleven clinches U-20 floodlight cricket tournament3 days ago