UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lowari Approach Road Cleared For Traffic

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 04:05 PM

Lowari approach road cleared for traffic

The district administration Chitral with assistance of other relevant departments have cleared Lowari approach road for traffic after clearing it from heavy snow in the mountainous district of Khyber Pakthunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration Chitral with assistance of other relevant departments have cleared Lowari approach road for traffic after clearing it from heavy snow in the mountainous district of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Relief Department spokesman told APP on Thursday that the approach road of Lowari Tunnel, the main transportation route to connect Lower Chitral with Dir Upper district, has been cleared from heavy snowfall and opened for traffic.

The spokesman advised the drivers and passengers to use chains and take extra precautionary measures while driving on the said route due to slippery conditions.

Traffic from Dir to Chitral and vice versa would be allowed alternatively.

The spokesman said one-lane of Karakurm Highway at Batagram district that was blocked due to land sliding at Buttley, has been opened for traffic and machinery of district administration, Pakthunkhwa highway authority is busy to remove avalanches and landslidngs from other side of the road.

He said the second lane would be cleared shortly .The spokesman advised visitors to make extra care while passing on KKH due to slippery conditions.

Related Topics

Snow Road Traffic Batagram Chitral Dir Upper Dir From

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues notice to NAB in ..

3 minutes ago

DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor changed: Source ..

34 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar warns ac ..

11 minutes ago

UAE’s first &#039;solar concentrator&#039; insta ..

38 minutes ago

3-day long winter sports festival to commence in M ..

11 minutes ago

First case of mystery SARS-like virus found outsid ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.