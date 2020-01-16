Lowari approach road cleared for traffic

The district administration Chitral with assistance of other relevant departments have cleared Lowari approach road for traffic after clearing it from heavy snow in the mountainous district of Khyber Pakthunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration Chitral with assistance of other relevant departments have cleared Lowari approach road for traffic after clearing it from heavy snow in the mountainous district of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Relief Department spokesman told APP on Thursday that the approach road of Lowari Tunnel, the main transportation route to connect Lower Chitral with Dir Upper district, has been cleared from heavy snowfall and opened for traffic.

The spokesman advised the drivers and passengers to use chains and take extra precautionary measures while driving on the said route due to slippery conditions.

Traffic from Dir to Chitral and vice versa would be allowed alternatively.

The spokesman said one-lane of Karakurm Highway at Batagram district that was blocked due to land sliding at Buttley, has been opened for traffic and machinery of district administration, Pakthunkhwa highway authority is busy to remove avalanches and landslidngs from other side of the road.

He said the second lane would be cleared shortly .The spokesman advised visitors to make extra care while passing on KKH due to slippery conditions.