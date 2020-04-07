UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LPG Industries Association Urges Separate Consumer Price For GB, AJK

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 10:44 PM

LPG Industries Association urges separate consumer price for GB, AJK

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) Industries Association of Pakistan Tuesday urged the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to separately announce LPG consumer price for Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and for other northern areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) Industries Association of Pakistan Tuesday urged the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to separately announce LPG consumer price for Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and for other northern areas.

LPG Industries Association of Pakistan Chairman Irfran Khokhar, in a statement, said OGRA should instruct related departments to announce separate margins for LPG marketing companies and distributors in GB and in AJK.

He also proposed that local government and deputy commissioners should set up freight transportation cost with coordination of LPG Distributors Association keeping in view the OGRA LPG Consumers price every month.

He appreciated the government steps being taken for the betterment of people since the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), all over the world.

Irfan Khokhar said LPG Industries Association acknowledged the government decision to reduce petroleum prices for poor people and expressed the hope that the LPG Industry would also be relieved by the government.

He said LPG played a vital role in household usage in northern areas of GB and AJK as weather usually remained cold.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather LPG World Poor Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Gilgit Baltistan Price Azad Jammu And Kashmir Gas All Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves formation of ‘Supreme Natio ..

1 hour ago

DHA expands its medicine home delivery service to ..

1 hour ago

50 Best restaurants list shelved by virus

2 minutes ago

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro posted as DC Hyderabad

2 minutes ago

DC approaches FIA for action against misuse of soc ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court directs govt to make quarantine cent ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.