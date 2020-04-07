LPG Industries Association urges separate consumer price for GB, AJK

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) Industries Association of Pakistan Tuesday urged the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to separately announce LPG consumer price for Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and for other northern areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) Industries Association of Pakistan Tuesday urged the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to separately announce LPG consumer price for Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and for other northern areas.

LPG Industries Association of Pakistan Chairman Irfran Khokhar, in a statement, said OGRA should instruct related departments to announce separate margins for LPG marketing companies and distributors in GB and in AJK.

He also proposed that local government and deputy commissioners should set up freight transportation cost with coordination of LPG Distributors Association keeping in view the OGRA LPG Consumers price every month.

He appreciated the government steps being taken for the betterment of people since the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), all over the world.

Irfan Khokhar said LPG Industries Association acknowledged the government decision to reduce petroleum prices for poor people and expressed the hope that the LPG Industry would also be relieved by the government.

He said LPG played a vital role in household usage in northern areas of GB and AJK as weather usually remained cold.