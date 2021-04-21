LUMHS announces schedule of semester exams

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro has announced the schedule of semester theory examinations in Doctor of Pharmacy.

According to the controller of Examination, second semester Regular examination of first professional (2020), fourth semester Regular examination of second professional (2019), 6th semester Regular examination of third professional (2018) and 8th semester Regular examination of fourth semester (2017) theory examination will be conducted from 19 May 2021.