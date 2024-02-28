LUMHS organizes seminar on “Life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Ummah”

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Institute of Biomedical Engineering Technology in collaboration with the Al Burhan Foundation organized a seminar titled "Life of the Prophet Muhammad PBUH and Ummah" under the directives of the vice chancellor of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan.

On this occasion, Mufti Syed Adnan Kakakhil said that today we are surrounded by moral degradation, lies have been turned into truth and truth into lies. The truth has departed from us, even literate people have made lies an industry, it has become common to make truth bad and evil true, and to remove these evils, Almighty Allah sent His Prophets, he added.

He stated that ultimately, Allah sent His beloved last Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) to guide humanity, who taught people honesty and abolished the system of dishonesty, giving a strong system based on truth and trust. We should study the example of the Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) and ensure the implementation of his teachings. On this occasion, various faculty members and a large number of students also attended the event.