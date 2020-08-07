Maid murder case: Court summons doctor, husband for indictment

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 07:37 PM

A sessions court on Friday summoned a female doctor and her husband for indictment in maid murder case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :A sessions court on Friday summoned a female doctor and her husband for indictment in maid murder case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Rana Imran Shafi conducted the case proceedings.

The court, after a brief hearing, adjourned the matter till August 17 and summoned Dr Humaira and her husband, Junaid, for indictment on the next date of hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that a sessions court had granted bail to Dr Humaira and her husband in the case.

The police had recovered the body of the maid, Sana, from the house of the doctor in Chuhng area, in January this year.

The doctor and her husband claimed that they found Sana dead when they returned home from job.

However, the police said the couple used to torture their maid and she succumbed to her injuries due to non-provision of medical facility.

The Chuhng police had registered a case against the accused.

