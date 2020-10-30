Mainly dry weather to continue in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas on Saturday.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), during last 24 hour, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

Lowest temperature recorded on Friday remained Kalat, Gupis -03 °C, Leh -02 °C, Kalam and Bagrote -01 °C.