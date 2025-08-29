Maintaining Road Connectivity Top Priority During Floods: NHA Chairman
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA), Muhammad Sheheryar, visited various flood-affected areas of Punjab to review the condition of road infrastructure.
He made the visit following special instructions from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan.
Accompanied by senior NHA officials, including members of the Central Zone, the chairman inspected key sites such as the Ravi Bridge on the Eastern Bypass in Lahore, according to the statement issued here on Friday.
He emphasized that ensuring uninterrupted road connectivity during the flood period remains the NHA’s foremost priority.
"NHA is utilizing all available resources to protect vital road infrastructure. Every possible effort will be made to safeguard highways and bridges," he said.
He added that NHA teams were deployed at all major highways and bridges with adequate manpower and machinery to respond swiftly to any emergency.
During the visit, the chairman also met Secretary Irrigation Punjab and assured full cooperation with the provincial government in restoring flood-damaged infrastructure.
He reaffirmed that once the flood situation eased, NHA would play an active role in the rehabilitation and restoration process.
