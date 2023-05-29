UrduPoint.com

Majestic 'Siran Valley' In Mansehra Attracting Tourists

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Majestic 'Siran valley' in Mansehra attracting tourists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :A number of seasonal tourists from across the country have started visiting the hilly areas of the country to enjoy the enhanced beauty of nature where the picturesque valley of 'Siran located in the Mansehra district has become the most attractive destination for tourists.

Majestic 'Siran Valley' is an exquisite valley located in the Mansehra district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) which is situated about 30 kilometers northwest of Naran, which is also a popular tourist destination, said a report aired by a Private news channel.

The valley is an excellent place to unwind and relax, away from the hustle and bustle of city life, said a tourist came from Punjab city. One of the best times to visit Siran Valley is during the summer months when the weather is pleasant and the valley is in full bloom, said a woman hiker.

"No doubt Siran Valley is a popular spot for camping in the summer season, said a tourist, adding, we are exploring its beautiful surroundings and camp overnight in the valley".

A local also explained that Siran Valley's name comes from the Siran River, which flows through the valley. The older name of this beautiful valley was Dara Bhogarmang, after the name of Bhogarmang village, located in the center of the valley.

The valley has many beautiful and mesmerizing peaks, which are great for trekking and mountaineering, said a group of youngsters while visiting the place.

