Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider Paid Homage For Gallantry, Sacrifices

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 01:49 PM

The 49th Martyrdom Anniversary of Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider was being observed on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :The 49th Martyrdom Anniversary of Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider was being observed on Saturday.

To pay homage to the brave son of soil, wreath laying ceremony was held at monument of Shaheed at Jhelum, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The wreath was laid on behalf of Chief of Army staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Earlier, Director General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar also paid tribute to Major Akram Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider for his supreme sacrifice in a tweet.

Director General ISPR DG tweeted: "Displaying valour against all odds, he heroically repulsed innumerable attacks by enemy inflicting heavy losses in battle of Hilli. Such exemplary courage is hallmark of defenders of motherland."The tweet was followed by the hash tag #OurMartyrsOurHeroes.

