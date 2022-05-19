Man crushed to death under train

A man was crushed to death under a train near shrine of Shah Khurram, here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :A man was crushed to death under a train near shrine of Shah Khurram, here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, a citizen namely Rasheed, son of Siddique, sustained severe injuries after he was hit by a train. Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and shifted the dead body to the hospital .

Further investigations are underway.