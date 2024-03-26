Open Menu

Man Deprived Of Bike, Cash

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2024 | 08:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) A man was deprived of motorcycle, cash and mobile phone at gunpoint by three unidentified armed robbers on Tuesday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Shafique s/o Muhammad Yousaf resident of the city area was returning home from the market on motorcycle.

All of a sudden, three unidentified armed robbers intercepted him near Islami Madrisa in premises of Kala police station.

The robbers held him hostage at gunpoint and snatched 2023 model Honda-125 motorcycle, cash Rs 30,000 and mobile phone from him and escaped.

Police concerned have started the investigations into the incident, police sources added.

