Man dies in Kuchlak firing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Killi Katir near Kuchlak area of Quetta district on Sunday.

According to Levies Force sources, the victim was on way home when armed assailants opened fir at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

Levies Force reached the site on information and shafted the body to nearby hospital for legal formalities and victim identity could not be ascertained so far.

Levies Force registered a case and started the investigation.