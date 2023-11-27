Open Menu

Man Dies, Three Injure As Tanker Hit Bike In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Man dies, three injure as tanker hit bike in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) A man was killed while his two children and an uncle got serious injuries when a speeding oil tanker hit their motorcycle here on Dera-Darya Khan road.

According to a police spokesman, one Tariq Sahi son of Hussain Ahmad Sahi reported Gomal University Police that his 30-year-old brother Ilyas Hussain along with his two children six-year-old Hawal, three-year-old Eman and 51-year-old uncle Mehmood Qadir were coming on a motorcycle from Darya Khan to Dera Ismail Khan when a speedy Tanker bearing number (TLB-988) hit their two-wheeler near Attock petrol Pump.

As a result, Ilyas Hussain died on the spot and the other three got injured.

The injured were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Dera. The driver of the tanker managed to flee from the scene.

The police registered a case against the unknown driver of the tanker.

Related Topics

Injured Petrol Police Driver Oil Road Died Man Dera Ismail Khan Attock Darya Khan Gomal From

Recent Stories

Suicide attack claims two lives in Bannu’s Bakka ..

Suicide attack claims two lives in Bannu’s Bakkakhel area

20 minutes ago
 The Secretary-General Urges OIC Member States to b ..

The Secretary-General Urges OIC Member States to be at the Forefront of Halal Se ..

3 hours ago
 NAB gives clean chit to Ahad Cheema in assets beyo ..

NAB gives clean chit to Ahad Cheema in assets beyond means case

3 hours ago
 Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar eyes return to PTI

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar eyes return to PTI

3 hours ago
 Lightening kills at least 18 in India’s Ahmedaba ..

Lightening kills at least 18 in India’s Ahmedabad

3 hours ago
 IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold discus ..

IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold discussions on expansion of tax net

3 hours ago
Hajj 2024 applications open from today

Hajj 2024 applications open from today

6 hours ago
 PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan