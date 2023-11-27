Man dies, three injure as tanker hit bike in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) A man was killed while his two children and an uncle got serious injuries when a speeding oil tanker hit their motorcycle here on Dera-Darya Khan road.

According to a police spokesman, one Tariq Sahi son of Hussain Ahmad Sahi reported Gomal University Police that his 30-year-old brother Ilyas Hussain along with his two children six-year-old Hawal, three-year-old Eman and 51-year-old uncle Mehmood Qadir were coming on a motorcycle from Darya Khan to Dera Ismail Khan when a speedy Tanker bearing number (TLB-988) hit their two-wheeler near Attock petrol Pump.

As a result, Ilyas Hussain died on the spot and the other three got injured.

The injured were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Dera. The driver of the tanker managed to flee from the scene.

The police registered a case against the unknown driver of the tanker.