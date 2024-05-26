Man electrocuted in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) A man was electrocuted in the jurisdiction of Atta Shaheed police limits.

According to police, the incident took place near Dera Sobhian when a dumper touched high voltage wire and as a result, conductor Muhammad Bilal died on the spot due to a severe electric shock.

Police handed over the body to the family after completing legal formalities.