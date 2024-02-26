Man hit to death

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A man was hit to death on Sillanwali road near Tariqabad Colony

here on Monday.

According to the Rescue 1122, a speeding motorcycle hit a passer-by when he was

crossing the road.

Consequently, he died on the spot due to head injuries.

The victim was identified as Shahid Iqbal, a resident of Khaliqabad.

Police handed over the body to the family after completing legal formalities

and registered a case against the unidentified accused.