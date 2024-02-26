Man Hit To Death
Published February 26, 2024
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A man was hit to death on Sillanwali road near Tariqabad Colony
here on Monday.
According to the Rescue 1122, a speeding motorcycle hit a passer-by when he was
crossing the road.
Consequently, he died on the spot due to head injuries.
The victim was identified as Shahid Iqbal, a resident of Khaliqabad.
Police handed over the body to the family after completing legal formalities
and registered a case against the unidentified accused.
