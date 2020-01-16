UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed, 10 Injured On Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 06:43 PM

Man killed, 10 injured on road accident

A man was killed while 10 others sustained injuries in a collision between a passenger van and a truck here on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :A man was killed while 10 others sustained injuries in a collision between a passenger van and a truck here on Thursday.

According to the Rescue 1122, the incident occurred near Wansday Wali Alipur due to over-speed by the truck.

The truck driver died instantly while the injured were shifted to Rohillan Wali Hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Driver Died Man Van Alipur Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Who is newly appointed DG ISPR Babar Iftikhar?

2 minutes ago

PM Khan takes notice of Vawda’s action of showin ..

19 minutes ago

National economy&#039;s cash trades increase by AE ..

31 minutes ago

PML-Q is not happy with PTI

34 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister-Designate Mishustin Thanks ..

2 minutes ago

Supplementary reference moved against Zardari

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.