Man killed, 10 injured on road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :A man was killed while 10 others sustained injuries in a collision between a passenger van and a truck here on Thursday.

According to the Rescue 1122, the incident occurred near Wansday Wali Alipur due to over-speed by the truck.

The truck driver died instantly while the injured were shifted to Rohillan Wali Hospital.