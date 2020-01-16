Man Killed, 10 Injured On Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 06:43 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :A man was killed while 10 others sustained injuries in a collision between a passenger van and a truck here on Thursday.
According to the Rescue 1122, the incident occurred near Wansday Wali Alipur due to over-speed by the truck.
The truck driver died instantly while the injured were shifted to Rohillan Wali Hospital.