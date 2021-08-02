Man killed after falling from train

A man was killed after falling from a train in the limits of Chak Jhumrah police station, here on Monday

Police said that the victim, not yet identified, was standing in the door of a moving train, when he accidentally fell and died on the spot.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to hospital and started investigation for the identification of the deceased.