Man Killed After Falling From Train

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 11:13 PM

Man killed after falling from train

A man was killed after falling from a train in the limits of Chak Jhumrah police station, here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :A man was killed after falling from a train in the limits of Chak Jhumrah police station, here on Monday.

Police said that the victim, not yet identified, was standing in the door of a moving train, when he accidentally fell and died on the spot.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to hospital and started investigation for the identification of the deceased.

