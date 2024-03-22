Man kills sister for 'honour'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) A man strangled his sister to death over suspicion of illicit relations near here Friday.

According to Lundianwala police, Mureed Abbas of Chak No 629-GB strangled his sister Halima Bibi, wife of Arshad Ali as he was doubtful about her character.

As soon as the incident was reported, a police team reached the spot and arrested the accused.

Police took the body into custody and shifted it to the hospital for postmortem.

Police collected the evidence and started legal proceedings.