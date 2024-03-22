Man Kills Sister For 'honour'
Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2024 | 10:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) A man strangled his sister to death over suspicion of illicit relations near here Friday.
According to Lundianwala police, Mureed Abbas of Chak No 629-GB strangled his sister Halima Bibi, wife of Arshad Ali as he was doubtful about her character.
As soon as the incident was reported, a police team reached the spot and arrested the accused.
Police took the body into custody and shifted it to the hospital for postmortem.
Police collected the evidence and started legal proceedings.
Recent Stories
PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection
Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee
Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas
Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman
Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote
Flag change on new England football kit causes uproar
Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' in disaster management
LHC says factories' power disconnections should be cut off for causing pollution
HDA warns housing schemes to pay due charges in seven days
Berlin says German FA lacks 'patriotism' for dropping Adidas
Man dies as kite string slit his throat in Faisalabad
New DIG Mirpurkhas range vows to eliminate crime
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest 4 suspects, recover 10 kg hashish1 minute ago
-
Islam emphasises optimal use of water: Minister Pirzada1 minute ago
-
KP CM felicitates nation on Pakistan day; calls for joint efforts for prosperity, country developmen ..1 minute ago
-
Rs 735.2m fine imposed on 6890 power pilferers1 minute ago
-
MNAs demand probe over fire in Thermal Power House Jamshoro21 minutes ago
-
Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman29 minutes ago
-
Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' in disaster management32 minutes ago
-
LHC says factories' power disconnections should be cut off for causing pollution32 minutes ago
-
HDA warns housing schemes to pay due charges in seven days30 minutes ago
-
Man dies as kite string slit his throat in Faisalabad30 minutes ago
-
New DIG Mirpurkhas range vows to eliminate crime30 minutes ago
-
PM, Saudi Fund delegation discuss development projects30 minutes ago