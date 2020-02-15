UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Kills Wife In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 02:31 PM

Man kills wife in Faisalabad

A man killed his wife over domestic dispute, in the area of Sitiana police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) : A man killed his wife over domestic dispute, in the area of Sitiana police station.

Police said on Saturday that Bushra Bibi, resident of Chak No 231-GB exchanged harsh words with her spouse Kamran over a domestic dispute.

In a fit of rage, Kamran silt the throat of his wife with a sharp edged weapon when she was sleeping. She died on the spot.

On information, the area police headed by SHO Sitiana Rana Javaid Iqbal rushed to the spot and arrested the accused along with weapon.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that he had suspicion over the character of his wife and he repeatedly warned her to mend her way but to no avail.

Further investigation is under progress.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Died Wife Man Progress Weapon Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

1320 police personnel to be deployed for anti-poli ..

2 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) organiz ..

2 minutes ago

All institutions standing with Imran in struggle f ..

1 minute ago

183 criminals held by patrolling police in two wee ..

2 minutes ago

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organizes mo ..

2 minutes ago

NAB raids at offices of Sharif family's owned comp ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.