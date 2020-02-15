Man kills wife in Faisalabad

A man killed his wife over domestic dispute, in the area of Sitiana police station

Police said on Saturday that Bushra Bibi, resident of Chak No 231-GB exchanged harsh words with her spouse Kamran over a domestic dispute.

In a fit of rage, Kamran silt the throat of his wife with a sharp edged weapon when she was sleeping. She died on the spot.

On information, the area police headed by SHO Sitiana Rana Javaid Iqbal rushed to the spot and arrested the accused along with weapon.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that he had suspicion over the character of his wife and he repeatedly warned her to mend her way but to no avail.

Further investigation is under progress.