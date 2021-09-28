Man shot dead by unknown outlaws

(@FahadShabbir)

Unknown armed men opened fire and allegedly killed a youth near here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Unknown armed men opened fire and allegedly killed a youth near here on Tuesday.

Police said that victim Abdul Wahid was going on a motorcycle when unknown armed outlaws opened fire at him near Muslim Town area.

As a result of which, he received bullet injuries and died on-the-spot.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Allied Hospital for postmortem.

Further investigation was under way, said police.