Man Shot Dead By Unknown Outlaws
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 12:46 PM
Unknown armed men opened fire and allegedly killed a youth near here on Tuesday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Unknown armed men opened fire and allegedly killed a youth near here on Tuesday.
Police said that victim Abdul Wahid was going on a motorcycle when unknown armed outlaws opened fire at him near Muslim Town area.
As a result of which, he received bullet injuries and died on-the-spot.
Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Allied Hospital for postmortem.
Further investigation was under way, said police.