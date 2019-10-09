UrduPoint.com
Man Tortured For Not Selling Land At Throw Away Price In Rawalpindi

Wed 09th October 2019 | 11:09 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Land mafia severely tortured a man over piece of land in the jurisdiction of Police Station Chuntra here on Wednesday.

According to details, Aitsham Ali told police that he was heading towards his home when a silver-coloured double cabin vehicle and motorcycle stopped him near Mujahid Bridge.

He alleged some 13 men including Jamil Akram, Ali Safdar, Jahanzaib, Khalid Qazi, Abdul Rehman and Jani driver armed with weapons and sticks stepped down from the vehicle and attacked him.

The attackers had beaten him for not selling his land at throw away price.

On complaint of the victim, police have registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar Ali confirmed the incident and said the attackers soon be arrested.

