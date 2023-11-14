Open Menu

Manchar Lake's Enhanced Water Discharge Capacity Minimizes Flood Risk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2023 | 09:26 PM

Manchar Lake's water discharge capacity has been significantly boosted from 36,500 cusecs to 83,500 cusecs with the installation of two new regulators, effectively reducing the likelihood of flooding in the surrounding areas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Manchar Lake's water discharge capacity has been significantly boosted from 36,500 cusecs to 83,500 cusecs with the installation of two new regulators, effectively reducing the likelihood of flooding in the surrounding areas. This development was conveyed to a visiting World Bank team during their inspection of the ongoing flood mitigation projects in Sindh province.

Additional Director Iqbal Palejo informed the World Bank team that the Manchar Containing Bund's width has been expanded from 20 feet to 30 feet to further enhance its protective capabilities. The team expressed satisfaction with the progress of the ongoing works at the Aral head and Dannister regulators, noting that 90% of the construction is complete and is expected to be finalized by the end of December 2023.

These regulators, constructed under the World Bank-funded SFERP project, will serve as a two-way channel, allowing for the discharge of excess river water into the lake when necessary. Additionally, the lake's banks have been reinforced and elevated to bolster their flood protection capabilities.

The meeting also included representatives from the federal and Sindh governments, along with consultants from various sectors.

It may be mentioned that the total length of Manchar containing bund is 30 kilometers.

