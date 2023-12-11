Open Menu

Manora Island RO Plant To Be Operational Within 4 Days: Ahmed Shah

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Manora Island RO plant to be operational within 4 days: Ahmed Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Provincial Minister for Information Muhammad Ahmed Shah has announced that on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar, the Manora Island RO Plant has undergone testing and is expected to be fully operational within four days.

Following the Chief Minister's instructions, residents of Manora will benefit from the RO plant's water supply starting next week, Shah said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

