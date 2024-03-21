Mansehra Police resolve robbery case, arrest suspect

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Mansehra Police have resolved a robbery case valued at 2,233 million rupees which occurred at Kakki Police Station and arrested the main suspect.

The arrested suspect, identified as Dost Muhammad alias Dosa, son of Khushal, hails from Jabba Malka, Hal Sissal, as confirmed by SP City Bilal Ahmed.

According to police sources, Aleema Khatoon a resident of Gidarpur, while registering an FIR stated that on the night of March 15, 2024, at approximately 4:30 am, three armed masked persons barged into her home. The main suspect not only assaulted her but also proceeded to loot gold jewellery, cash, mobile phones, and various other valuables before escaping through the roof.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police promptly registered a case and launched a thorough investigation. DPO Mansehra Zahoor Babar Afridi took immediate action, directed to apprehend all suspects and recover the stolen items. SP Circle City Bilal Ahmed, DSP Circle Pakhal Arshad Khan, and SHO Kakki Israr Hussain Shah were tasked to lead the operation.

The team managed to trace the robbery within a short span and successfully apprehended the main suspect and also recovered gold jewellery, mobile phones, and cash. Simultaneously, efforts are underway to arrest other suspects involved in the incident including Shams ur Rehman alias Ghulam Sarwar from Azizabad and Saqib alias Haq Nawaz from Shaukatabad Pocher.