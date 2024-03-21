Mansehra Police Resolve Robbery Case, Arrest Suspect
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 03:10 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Mansehra Police have resolved a robbery case valued at 2,233 million rupees which occurred at Kakki Police Station and arrested the main suspect.
The arrested suspect, identified as Dost Muhammad alias Dosa, son of Khushal, hails from Jabba Malka, Hal Sissal, as confirmed by SP City Bilal Ahmed.
According to police sources, Aleema Khatoon a resident of Gidarpur, while registering an FIR stated that on the night of March 15, 2024, at approximately 4:30 am, three armed masked persons barged into her home. The main suspect not only assaulted her but also proceeded to loot gold jewellery, cash, mobile phones, and various other valuables before escaping through the roof.
Upon receiving the complaint, the police promptly registered a case and launched a thorough investigation. DPO Mansehra Zahoor Babar Afridi took immediate action, directed to apprehend all suspects and recover the stolen items. SP Circle City Bilal Ahmed, DSP Circle Pakhal Arshad Khan, and SHO Kakki Israr Hussain Shah were tasked to lead the operation.
The team managed to trace the robbery within a short span and successfully apprehended the main suspect and also recovered gold jewellery, mobile phones, and cash. Simultaneously, efforts are underway to arrest other suspects involved in the incident including Shams ur Rehman alias Ghulam Sarwar from Azizabad and Saqib alias Haq Nawaz from Shaukatabad Pocher.
Recent Stories
Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam
Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered
Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan
RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project
Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..
PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat
Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024
Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan Sweet Home's orphans
Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Secretary opens free health facility under health card1 minute ago
-
Ethiopian Airlines getting overwhelming response in Pakistan: Envoy2 minutes ago
-
A farewell ceremony held to bid farewell to Tank’s DPO11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan not invaded Afghanistan but acted against terrorists' hideouts: FO11 minutes ago
-
DC applauds Danish School Hasilpur for academic achievements12 minutes ago
-
50 drug peddlers, bootleggers netted with 20 kg charras, 166 liters liquor22 minutes ago
-
Two drug peddlers, ten gamblers detained32 minutes ago
-
Govt College Qadir Pur Raan launches tree plantation drive41 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three bike lifters with 10 motorcycles41 minutes ago
-
Nine Corona cases reported in KP41 minutes ago
-
8 held, 1724 gram drugs recovered in DI Khan42 minutes ago
-
Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered47 minutes ago