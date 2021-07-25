UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mardan Police Arrest 39 Suspects Including 5 POs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

Mardan Police arrest 39 suspects including 5 POs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Mardan Police have arrested 39 suspects including 5 pro-claimed offenders (POs) in a crackdown on anti-social elements to prevent crimes in the district, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO), Dr.

Zahidullah, the district police carried out search and strike operation in the jurisdictions of Police Stations Par Hoti, Toru, Shehbaz Ghari and Rustam localities and arrested 39 suspects including 5 POs.

During the operation, the police also recovered 9 pistols and 64 cartridges from the arrested suspects.

The 25 suspects arrested during checking were booked under Sections 107/151 and 14 others under Sections 55/109 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC).

Related Topics

Police Mardan Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE delegation visits Saudi Arabia to strengthen a ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Police handle 42K calls during Eid Al Adha h ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai saw 6,388 sales transactions worth AED14.79 ..

51 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 2,819 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deat ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 24,072 new COVID-19 cases, 779 rela ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,528 new COVID-19 cases, 1,491 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.