Mardan Police arrest 39 suspects including 5 POs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Mardan Police have arrested 39 suspects including 5 pro-claimed offenders (POs) in a crackdown on anti-social elements to prevent crimes in the district, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO), Dr.

Zahidullah, the district police carried out search and strike operation in the jurisdictions of Police Stations Par Hoti, Toru, Shehbaz Ghari and Rustam localities and arrested 39 suspects including 5 POs.

During the operation, the police also recovered 9 pistols and 64 cartridges from the arrested suspects.

The 25 suspects arrested during checking were booked under Sections 107/151 and 14 others under Sections 55/109 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC).