Marri Inaugurates Call Centre In PBM Premises

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2022 | 06:51 PM

Marri inaugurates Call Centre in PBM premises

Minister for Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Division (PASSD), Shazia Marri on Wednesday inaugurated a new building of Call Centre established in the premises of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Head Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Division (PASSD), Shazia Marri on Wednesday inaugurated a new building of Call Centre established in the premises of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Head Office.

The minister appreciated the welfare programmes and emphasized enhancing the coverage so as to benefit the maximum number of beneficiaries throughout the country.The minister also visited the headquarters andbriefed about the PBM's ongoing pro-poor initiatives including treatment for the poor patients, educational stipends for the students, women empowerment, eradication of child labour, accommodation and education for the orphan children and rehabilitative measures for the disabled persons.

