Marriyum Deplores PTI's Propaganda Against Free Flour Scheme

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Marriyum deplores PTI's propaganda against free flour scheme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday fired a broadside at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for unleashing a targeted social media campaign against the free flour scheme launched by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to provide relief to the masses in the holy month of Ramzan.

"Ironically, those who have looted the people's flour, bread and sugar for four years are trying to make the prime minister's free flour scheme controversial," she said while referring to the previous government's tenure.

The minister, in a news statement, said the PTI leadership which had a "dirty mindset" did not even spare people-centric projects, politicizing them just to achieve their ulterior motives.

Marriyum urged the media to refrain from publishing false and anti-public news which reflected such "filthy mindset".

Imran Khan might have ordered infected wheat during his government's tenure, she said sarcastically while dismissing reports circulating on the social media regarding distribution of low quality edible at free flour centers.

She said that it was beyond her understanding that why the PTI leadership got hurt when the projects like metro, orange train, free flour and electricity were initiated for the people of Punjab.

Imran Khan, who had deprived the people of sugar and wheat, was worried that how Shehbaz Sharif had been ensuring free distribution of these edibles among the masses, Marriyum remarked.

She said people did not need to worry as the country no longer had a prime minister like Imran Khan who did not only render the people jobless by robbing them of their employments, but also forced them to have their three times meal on Langar Khana (food centres).

The minister said that now the country was blessed with a prime minister like Shehbaz Sharif who worked tirelessly to chart Pakistan on path of progress and development by ensuring massive job opportunities for youth and reducing poverty.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has resumed all the development projects that were halted by Imran Khan who now bent on politicizing the free flour scheme, she added.

