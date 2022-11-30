UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Grieved Over Demise Of Bushra Ansari's Mother

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 12:51 AM

Marriyum grieved over demise of Bushra Ansari's mother

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday expressed profound grief over the demise of veteran actress Bushra Ansari and Asma Abbas' mother Mehmooda Khanum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday expressed profound grief over the demise of veteran actress Bushra Ansari and Asma Abbas' mother Mehmooda Khanum.

In a condolence message, she prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Marriyum said she was saddened by hearing the news of Bushra Ansari's mother's demise. The death of mother was a big tragedy, she added.

Related Topics

Hearing Maryam Aurangzeb Bushra Ansari Family

Recent Stories

Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

9 minutes ago
 Court awards life imprisonment to accused

Court awards life imprisonment to accused

9 minutes ago
 Carter-Vickers in for USA against Iran

Carter-Vickers in for USA against Iran

11 minutes ago
 White House announces int'l 'Summit for Democracy' ..

White House announces int'l 'Summit for Democracy' in March

11 minutes ago
 Netherlands see off sorry Qatar to reach World Cup ..

Netherlands see off sorry Qatar to reach World Cup last 16

11 minutes ago
 Trade tensions overshadow Macron's showy White Hou ..

Trade tensions overshadow Macron's showy White House visit

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.