Martyrdom of five police officials remembered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The martyrdom of five police officials is remembered by the police department to pay tribute to martyrs for rendering sacrifices.

City Police Officer (CPO) paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the department and said that the martyrs were the real heroes who rendered sacrifices for the cause.

He said that the basic purpose of the police department was to protect the lives and properties of masses adding that force was ready to render any sacrifice for this purpose.

He said that the martyrs would be remembered forever and taking care of their families would remain the top priority of the department.

A police team paid guard of honour at the graves of the police martyrs. It is pertinent to mention here that Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Mumtaz, constables Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Hayyat, Zulifqar Ali and Muhammad Shafique embraced martyrdom on January 28, 1999, by the firing of terrorists when they were performing duties at Gulistan Chowk Multan.