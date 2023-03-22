Martyrs' families are benefactors of nation: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the families of those Shuhada who had laid down their lives for the honour of the motherland were the benefactors of the whole nation.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that today, he attended the funeral prayer of Shaheed Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Burki and thought about the bereaved family, especially his children.

The nation could never express gratitude to the families of Shuhada for their huge sacrifices, the prime minister posted in a tweet in urdu language.