Maryam Nawaz accuses Imran of 'attacking judiciary'

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Senior Vice-President of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Maryam Nawaz on Friday accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan of attacking the judiciary after the Supreme Court's ruling that Imran Khan's actions were in a violation of the Constitution.

In a scathing response to Imran's tweet, Maryam Nawaz shared a video and asked "who threw shoes at the photos of judges when Imran was given the title of 'Abrogator of the constitution,' and who parked trucks outside the courts.

Maryam went on to say that the disgrace that Imran's facilitators had brought to themselves would follow the latter as he(Imran) would not be able to relieve himself from the ever-lasting insult.

In another tweet, Maryam Nawaz, announced the relaunch of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), a student organization that played a crucial role in Pakistan's creation. Maryam invited interested students to join the MSF by using a link or scanning a QR code mentioned in her Twitter account.

She said that the organization aimed to become the most vibrant and progressive student body, empowering students to rebuild Pakistan by realizing its full potential.