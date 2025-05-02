Open Menu

Matiari Gears Up For Vibrant Mango And Handicrafts Expo 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2025 | 08:05 PM

An important preparatory meeting for the upcoming second Mango Festival and Handicraft Expo 2025 was held at the Deputy Commissioner Secretariat Matiari chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Shaikh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) An important preparatory meeting for the upcoming second Mango Festival and Handicraft Expo 2025 was held at the Deputy Commissioner Secretariat Matiari chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Shaikh.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Noor Ahmed Khahro, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Iqra Jannat, Assistant Commissioner Matiari Abdul Sattar Shaikh, Assistant Commissioner Hala Dr. Mazhir, Assistant Commissioner Saeedabad Shah Rukh, District Health Officer Pir Ghulam Hussain, Additional Director Social Welfare Rafiq Jamali along with representatives from various departments including agriculture, education, health, livestock, police, municipal administration, irrigation, women development, social welfare, forestry, information, State Bank, motorway police, highways, building control authority, social forestry and the department of culture.

During the session, participants shared their reports and suggestions regarding the event’s preparations.

Addressing the meeting, DC Yousuf Shaikh emphasized the significance of the event, calling it a vital opportunity for Matiari. He described the Mango Festival and Handicraft Expo as a grand cultural and agricultural exhibition that would promote local produce, craftsmanship and tourism. He directed all departments to work with dedication, cooperation and efficiency to ensure the event's success.

"The festival will provide farmers, artisans and small entrepreneurs with a national platform to showcase their products," he said. "Matiari’s mangoes are known worldwide for their high quality and unique flavor, and this event will serve as a key avenue for international promotion."

During the meeting detailed discussions on administrative arrangements, security, sanitation, media coverage, stall allocation and guest management were also held.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed all relevant officials to complete preparations within the stipulated time to make the event memorable and exemplary.

